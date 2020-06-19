Judge Rules Michigan Gyms, Fitness Centers Can Reopen Statewide on June 25

A judge has ruled Michigan gyms and fitness centers can reopen on Thursday, June 25

A federal judge says while gyms are closed outside of the Grand Traverse region and Upper Peninsula, other places with physical contact have reopened, and gyms should be allowed as well.

The Governor’s office says they plan to appeal the ruling. They and health departments say gyms have a high risk to spread COVID-19.

The Governor has been expected to allow gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys to reopen statewide on July 4.