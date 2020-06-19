Healthy Living: High-Tech Hip Replacement

There’s a new method of hip surgery that’s getting patients up and walking the same day.

Conformis hip surgery utilizes a patient-specific 3D design, which is then sent to engineers and molded from titanium alloy.

For some patients in the past, ‘off the shelf’ hips were not always an exact fit, and sometimes caused painful dislocation.

Courtney Hunter has more on the high-tech hip option in Healthy Living.

Each year in the United States there are 300,000 hip surgeries because these large joints wear out, causing pain and frequent limping.