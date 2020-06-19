Governor Whitmer Sends Letter to Enbridge After More Damage to Line 5 is Discovered

Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to Enbridge’s CEO Friday after a discovery was made this week of further damage to the Line 5 pipeline that runs through the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge notified the state on Thursday that an anchor support on one of the dual pipelines running along the bottomlands of the Straits of Mackinac had suffered significant damage. Enbridge shut down the pipeline and is gathering more information.

“The information I have received about this incident leaves many unanswered questions as to the cause of this damage, the catastrophe that may have been narrowly avoided, and the threats that may remain as a result of the damaged infrastructure,” Governor Whitmer said. “That’s why I am requesting Enbridge turn over to the State of Michigan all relevant information about this most recent damage and provide affirmative evidence that establishes the integrity of the pipeline.”

To view Governor Whitmer’s letter to Enbridge CEO Al Monaco, visit here.