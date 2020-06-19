Father Fred Foundation Kids’ Clothes Pop-Up Shop

With safety guidelines a must for area businesses and organizations because of COVID-19, people are having to think outside the box to continue specific services. That includes nonprofits like the Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City, which is not able to allow the public into their building.

That has staff scrambling to get creative and enable things like clothing and household items to get into the hands of those who need them. Advancement manager for the Father Fred Foundation, Elaine Taule says they’re starting with a kids’ clothes pop-up shop outside the organization in their parking lot area.

Since the general public can’t go inside and look through items, the foundation is bringing the goods to them.

The pop-up shop for kids’ clothes is set for Monday, June 22 from 10 AM to 2 PM. and is weather permitting. People are asked to register ahead of time with Father Fred, since with social distancing, only a certain amount of people will be allowed to look through the clothes at a time.

Volunteer coordinator for the Father Fred Foundation, Sue Bauer came up with the idea to start the pop-up shops so that people in need can still get clothing, especially for their kids. Right now with the ongoing pandemic, the pop-up shops will only be happening a few days a week throughout the summer months.

For more information about the pop-up shops and to contact the Father Fred Foundation click here.