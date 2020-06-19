Downtown Traverse City Bank Property to be Converted into Park

Traverse City is trading a local bank for some benches.

The city is converting the Chemical Bank property on Union Street into a civic square and green space for everyone to enjoy.

Friday morning, the Downtown Development Authority and TCF bank announced that a parcel on the corner of Union and State will be redeveloped into a park, thanks to a generous $1 million donation from the Traverse City Rotary.

The bank will build a new TC branch, and once construction is complete, they’ll move out, and shovels will hit the dirt to make the new park.

City leaders are excited for the park to connect downtown to old town.

“A civic square….there’s going to be all kinds of reasons to be on foot or on bike and stop, and maybe go just 100 yards further on your bike and check out old town or vice versa,” said Leah McCallum from the Downtown Development Authority.

There’s no timeline yet on when construction will begin but leaders hope it’s as soon as possible.