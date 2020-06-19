DNR Urges Caution for Paddlers Near Boardman River Weir

If you plan to paddle near the Boardman River Weir, conservation officers are asking you to be careful.

Normally, kayakers, canoers and paddle boarders can get past the weir using the portage platforms or going under it. Conservation officers say with Lake Michigan’s higher water levels, they’ve installed signs to guide paddlers to safe locations.

Officers recommend paddling onto the platforms and then lifting your boat out of the water.

Going under the weir is highly discouraged since the clearance has been greatly reduced.