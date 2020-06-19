DNR Prepares to Reopen State Campgrounds Monday

State parks and campgrounds finally get to reopen Monday.

On Friday, the Michigan DNR was finishing up on the last-minute preparations before an expected big opening day.

Campground’s like Mitchell State Park in Cadillac have been closed since last year.

Last month, the DNR announced they would be delaying the reopening until June 22 because the hiring freeze and construction due to COVID-19.

Now, Ron Olson, chief of parks and recreation, says they’re back on track to open up:

“We’ll be ready to roll the best we can and we’re asking people to be a little patient when they come to observe the different safety protocols and to bring their masks and sanitizers,” says Olson.

Olson says the DNR is currently hiring seasonal staff to help keep campgrounds clean and safe for guests.