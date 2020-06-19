Deadly Crash Closes Part of I-75 in Roscommon County; Left Lane Now Open

Updated 10:55 a.m. – Michigan State Police say the left lane of northbound I-75 is now open.

A section of I-75 in Roscommon County is closed due to a deadly crash.

Northbound I-75 between mile markers 238 and 239 is closed while crews work to investigate the crash and clear the scene.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post say the crash involved one car. Two people were inside at the time of the rollover.

Troopers say one person died at the scene, and the other was seriously injured and is being flown to a hospital.

It’s not yet known how long the road will remain closed.

