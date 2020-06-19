Court of Appeals Denies Request to Rehear Challenge to Michigan’s Redistricting Commission

In an update on the future of Michigan’s redistricting commission, the court of appeals denied requests on Friday to rehear challenges to the constitutionality of the 13-citizen commission.

It was put into motion in 2018 when voters approved an amendment to Michigan’s constitution, which keeps redistricting power out of lawmakers’ hands.

Some Republican lawmakers argued the commission violated constitutional rights because party-elected officials and their family members could not be on the commission.

In April, a federal appeals court refused to block the commission’s creation after a challenge from the Michigan Republican Party.