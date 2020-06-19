Coast Guard Rescues 10 Passengers on Sinking Boat

At 2:30 p.m on Friday the Sault Sainte Marie Coast Guard Command Center responded to a radio call of a 30 foot boat taking on water.

Coast Guard lieutenant, Barton Nanney, said, “We launched out rescue helicopter out of Traverse City. They arrived on scene along with a good samaritan that also heard their radio call.”

Within 20 minutes crews were on scene, but not before the 10 people on the boat had to abandon ship.

“The boat began to sink quickly and the people that were on that sinking boat had to jump overboard,” said Nanney. “We dropped our rescue swimmer to begin taking people on that sinking boat and putting them on the good samaritan’s boat.”

When Elmwood Township’s Harbormaster, Pete Moon, bears the boats distress call his team jumped into action.

“We heard a little bit more panic to where the boater was saying he was taking on quite a bit of water and he couldn’t stop it and he believed he was in peril,” said Moon.

Moon said when his team got there many of the passengers were being ferried back to shore and he was shocked at how quickly the boat went under.

“As soon as we got out there the boat was listing then the water started over the bulk head of the boat and then it started to sink,” said Moon.

He says the boat is now sitting about 250 feet underwater and that if the Coast Guard has not been so quick to respond, the outcome would have been much different.

“I think they saved lives. It’s really, like I said, a happy ending to a what could have been a real tragedy,” said Moon.

For now, the Coast Guard says the reason for the boat sinking is still unknown and there were no injuries reported from the 10 aboard.