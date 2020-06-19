Carnival Sets Up in Cadillac, Health Department Reminds Attendees to Practice Coronavirus Precautions

A carnival is setting up in Wexford County for the next week and the local health department is asking people to take certain precautions if they plan to attend.

The carnival started Friday at The Wex in Cadillac.

The carnival company say they’ll have two people dedicated to sanitizing rides and games and ask people to follow social distancing.

The local health department also asks that people socially distance, and bring hand sanitizer with them.

“If you have hand sanitizer, and wear a mask and maintain that social distancing from everybody, that’s really going to help prevent from coming in contact with the virus if it is there,” said DHD #10 Public Information Officer Jeannie Taylor.

The carnival is allowed since Governor Whitmer signed an executive order allowing outdoor amusements in the Traverse City region.

The order also says attendance must be limited to 500 at a time.