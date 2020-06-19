California Teen Admits to Murder, Sentenced to 22 Years

A judge handed down a prison sentence on Friday for a teen who pleaded guilty to murder.

Joshua Vandehoef was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison for killing James Chisholm.

Vandehoef pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

In May of 2019 Chisholm’s body was found along the Boardman Lake Trail.

A few months later Vandehoef turned himself into police.

Court documents say he admitted to someone on Snapchat he killed a man.

Today members of Chisholm’s family asked the judge for the maximum sentence.

“No punishment will have equal justice and it will not bring James Chisholm back. But maybe it can prevent another family from suffering another horrible tragedy,” said Brenda Foster.

The judge decided to send Vandehoef to prison for more than 22 years.