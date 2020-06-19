Cadillac Farmers Market Opens for Season

Friday marked opening day for the Cadillac Farmers Market in Wexford County.

They say thankfully they were allowed to keep their original opening date and didn’t have to move anything back

The market has vendors spaced a safe distance apart, and there are markings on the ground to help people practice social distancing.

The market says they’re excited to be back open.

“It’s a big deal because a lot of people want fresh grown stuff and they come down here and buy it. I think they’re anxious for it to open up and we’ve had people here already this morning,” said Jean Kohler with the Cadillac Farmers Market.

The Cadillac Farmers Market is open on Tuesdays and Fridays.