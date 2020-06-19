Business in Focus: Rocket Mortgage Classic – Detroit’s PGA Tour

Local sports organizers have been heading back to the fields, courts, and the greens for some summer games. This includes the 2nd Annual Rocket Mortgage Classic which features talented golfers that compete across the nation.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is part of the Detroit PGA Tour that takes place at the Detroit Golf Club. Last year, the tournament had visits from popular golfers like Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, and Bubba Watson. Nate Lashley won their first competition.

This year organizers had to rethink how the event would be played out due to the pandemic – and that means no spectators allowed at the tournament. Fans of the sport can still watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic from the comfort of their own home – which can be viewed on CBS starting July 2 through July 5.

Even though the fans will be missing out on all of the festivities – this is still a great opportunity to fundraise for local youth.

In 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic raised more than $1.2 million to help benefit local nonprofits, and this year they are focusing on bridging the technology gap. “The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020 presented us with a new opportunity to support the digital needs in Detroit,” explained Executive Director, Jason Langwell. “Changing the Course is an initiative to end the digital divide among its residents’.

This fundraiser will help raise money to establish more 5G technology in the area – and help Detroiters get the reliable internet services they need and deserve. “Detroit currently ranks as the least connected city in American,” Langwell expressed, “and we’re focused on the idea of having the tournament this year as an opportunity to do something great for Detroit”.

Tour players will be raising money during ‘The Area 313 Challenge’.

“The Area 313 Challenge has been reimagined for this year’s event and is more exciting than ever before. TOUR players will compete to make an eagle, ace, birdie (3-1-3) on holes 14, 15, and 16 on each of the 4 days of tournament play. The first golfer to achieve this feat will win $313,000 in their name to support our “Changing the Course” initiative. Additionally, anytime a player hits a “3” or “1” or “3,” on the respective holes, Rocket Mortgage will make a direct donation to the cause.”

A “3” or Eagle on hole 14 will amount to a $5,000 donation by Rocket Mortgage.

A“1” or Hole-In-One on hole 15 will amount to a $25,000 donation by Rocket Mortgage.

A “3” or Birdie on hole 16 will amount to a $5,000 donation by Rocket Mortgage.

Anyone can make a monetary donation to ‘Changing the Course’ by clicking here.

For more information about the Rocket Mortgage Classic and their initiatives, click here.