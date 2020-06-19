Amy Klobuchar Drops From Biden VP Consideration

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has removed herself from consideration to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

In a T.V. interview, Klobuchar said Biden should pick a woman of color to be his running mate.

Klobuchar cited recent national unrest surrounding police violence and racial injustice for her decision.

The senator called Biden on Wednesday to tell him a woman of color should be on the ticket.

Some of the top candidates the former vice president could pick are: