Alpena Man Faces Prison Time After Threatening People with BB Gun

An Alpena man is facing up to four years in prison after police say he threatened people with a BB gun.

Police say after a fight Thursday night, the 21-year-old returned to a house on State Street and pointed a gun at people.

Officers found the man’s car, pulled him over and arrested him.

Inside the car, police say they found a replica BB gun.

The man now faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.