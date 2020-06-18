Wellness for the Family: Men’s Health Awareness

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month, and dietitian Grace Doracha exposes the fact that men — for the most part — don’t take care of themselves. She shares the importance of inspiring fathers to get fit, and why they need a little push.

On average, men live about five years shorter than women, their life expectancy is about 76 years – while women live for 81 years.

“I think one of the best ways we can help all the men in our life be healthier – is help them engage in taking control of their own health”, said Grace. “There are a few things that a man can do now that may increase their life expectancy”.

1 – We need to de-stigmatize mental health for men. “We tend to think that men have to be strong and they’re not allowed to be vulnerable, or they’re not allowed to cry. Have those conversations, whether it’s with someone that you love, or to actually get help and talk to your doctor about it”.

2 – Don’t put off injuries or other ailments, visit your doctor. “Research again that shows that men don’t make those appointments for themselves, and they don’t go to the doctor regularly. Oftentimes it’s a woman in their life that has to make that appointment for them”.

3 – Eat healthy and be healthy. “Eating healthy, exercise, drink your water. Try to find things that are creative and fun that can help you de-stress”.

