VP Pence Visits Michigan To Celebrate America’s Recovery

Vice President Mike Pence made his first appearance in Michigan since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. Thursday he was in Sterling Heights touting America’s comeback.

As head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, VP Pence said the country saw the very lows but is now seeing the very highs of its recovery.

“We slowed the spread. We flattened the curve,” says Pence, “We cared for the most vulnerable and we saved lives.”

The comeback both in health and the economy continues for Americans. Pence says the impact was major but maybe not as crippling as believed.

“The American people proved them wrong,” says Pence, “In the last month alone America’s businesses created nearly 3,000,000 jobs.”

On his Great American Comeback Tour, Pence had lunch in Mt. Clemens with Senate candidate John James and thanked Michiganders in Sterling Heights for their work.

“It would not have been possible without all of the efforts and sacrifices that all of you made with companies like this one,” says Pence, “It would not have been possible without the leadership of President Donald Trump.”

Not everyone believes the President should get much credit.

“Of course the virus wasn’t his fault, per se,” says Annika Doner, outreach director for Priorities Michigan, “But he did let it come to America and let it go uncontained. It’s still not contained.”

As Michigan trudges on, it has become a leader in how to do it right for every state.

“We aren’t out of the woods yet but we want to make sure that you minimize the risk,” says US Congressman John Moolenaar, “Do the things that we know will help make sense to keep people safe and re-open safely.”

“The best days are yet to come for Michigan and America,” says Pence.

Part of the recovery in Michigan includes the areas near Midland where the floods happened a few weeks ago. After the speech, Pence told Rep. Annette Glenn the request for a major disaster declaration is on the President’s desk and will signed in the next two days.