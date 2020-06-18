Vice President Mike Pence Visits Michigan Manufacturing Companies

Gary Bigger,

06 18 20 Pence Visit Vo

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan today to tour several manufacturing companies.

His first stop is Sterling Heights to tour a local restaurant owned by a Detroit firefighter and a retired Detroit firefighter.

Then he will stop at Chardam Gear Co., which makes parts for aerospace and defense industries.

The vice president will then speak at Casadei Steel.



