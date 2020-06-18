Vice President Mike Pence Visits Michigan Manufacturing Companies
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan today to tour several manufacturing companies.
His first stop is Sterling Heights to tour a local restaurant owned by a Detroit firefighter and a retired Detroit firefighter.
Then he will stop at Chardam Gear Co., which makes parts for aerospace and defense industries.
The vice president will then speak at Casadei Steel.
9&10 News will have a full recap of that visit for you in our evening news coverage.