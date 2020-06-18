Two Cadillac Organizations Team Up to Collect Cans for Fireworks Show

The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the Cadillac Freedom Festival to raise money for a 4th of July Fireworks show over Lake Cadillac.

Organizers say they need to raise $10,000 in order to put on the firework show.

Their currently collecting bottle and can donations at the ReStore in Cadillac.

In addition to fireworks, there will be two days of live entertainment and activities for families to enjoy.

Organizers say this year’s show could potentially be the biggest 4th of July celebration Cadillac’s seen in more than a century.

Shawn Dostal, board member of the Cadillac Freedom Festival, says, “With all of the cancellations around northern Michigan like Traverse City and Lake City, not only were we following through with our original plan, but now I think it’s more important to do it.”

The festival will be hosted at the Cadillac Pavilion from July 3-5. Fireworks are on Sunday, July 5. Safe social distancing practices at the pavilion are encouraged.

You can donate your returnables at the Restore during store hours or call Dostal at 231-920-5020 for pickup.