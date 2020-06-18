Supreme Court Rejects Pres. Trump’s Effort to End Legal Protections for Young Immigrants

The Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants.

It’s the first of several major decisions expected from the high court Thursday.

The justices rejected the Trump administration’s arguments that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is illegal.

They say courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end DACA.

The decision means DACA recipients, or dreamers, can stay in the U.S. and work.

The program allows those brought to the country illegally as children to receive the temporary right to live, study and work in the U.S.

More than 200,000 are working in essential jobs and nearly 30,000 are employed in the health care system.