Scammers Spoof MSP West Branch Post’s Main Number

The Michigan State Police West Branch Post says their phone number was used by possible scammers.

The post says people were getting contacted by what looked like the West Branch Post’s main number.

The callers said they were investigating people for human trafficking. The troopers say this was not them.

Scammers can spoof or clone a phone number by faking their called ID information.

State police recommend you don’t answer calls from strange numbers and never give out personal information like social security, account numbers or family names.

If you get a call from someone who says they represent a business or organization, or the police, call the organization’s listed number to verify if the call was real.