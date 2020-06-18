Robert E. Lee Monument Barricaded in Richmond, Virginia

Controversial monuments across the nation are a gathering spot for protesters fighting for racial equality.

In Richmond, Virginia concrete barriers are now surrounding the Robert E. Lee monument outside the capitol.

The Virginia Department of General Services installed the barrier in response to a different confederate monument being torn down by protesters on Tuesday.

A legal fight over the Robert E. Lee monument continues in court.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had plans to take down the controversial monument, but an opposing argument was filed by descendants of donors involved in transferring the statue to the state more than a century ago.

The lawsuit moved to federal court because the statue’s removal would disregard national historic landmark laws.