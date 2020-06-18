Republican Senate Presents Justice Act, Pres. Trump Supports Police Reform

Senate Republicans unveiled their police reform proposals, calling it the Justice Act.

The proposed legislation is more modest than the Democrats’ House version.

However, it is still the most forceful Republican legislation on police violence and race.

The plan highlights three key areas, including:

National reporting on use of force.

Increased training for officers.

Incentives to encourage a ban on chokeholds.

President Trump supports the Republican proposal.

But House Democrats don’t believe the plan goes far enough.

“I am concerned that his bill possibly mimics part of ours, but without the teeth,” California Rep. Karen Bass said.

The Republican-led Senate disapproves of the Democrats’ House version because it eliminates qualified immunity, which protects police officers from lawsuits for conduct on the job unless they violate clearly established constitutional rights.

Recently, the Supreme Court rejected several cases over the controversial legal doctrine.