Pres. Trump Releases National Plan to Decrease Veteran Suicides

President Trump has released a long-awaited national plan addressing the high number of veteran suicides.

The $53 million plan includes incentives for firearm safety and wellness programs at workplaces, along with increased barriers near railroads and bridges.

The two-year effort will also include a public messaging campaign to raise awareness about suicide, especially at a time of increased isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the execution of the plan will need action from Congress and help from state and local governments.