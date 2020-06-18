Officers Charged in Rayshard Brooks Death

The Atlanta Police officers involved in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy’s last week are now facing criminal charges.

Prosecutors say Brooks died due to police using excessive force during what should have been a routine arrest.

They also say Brooks did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to the officers.

Former officer Garrett Rolfe was fired from the police force after firing gunshots in Brook’s back as he was running away, which ultimately killed him.

Rolfe is facing 11 criminal counts, including felony murder.

The other officer with Brooks, Devin Brosnan, is placed on modified duty and facing charges including aggravated assault.