New Details in Kobe Bryant’s Deadly Plane Crash

New details are emerging from the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

The National Transportation Safety Board says weather and visibility were a concern.

But leading up to the flight on Jan. 26, both the pilot and the flight coordinator dismissed weather concerns.

Before the chopper crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles, the flight coordinator appeared disoriented by fog; thinking they were climbing to 4,000-feet rather than descending.

There is still no word yet on the exact cause of the crash yet.