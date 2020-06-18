Munson Doctor Discusses Newest Coronavirus Developments

9&10 News caught up again Thursday with Dr. Joe Santangelo from Munson Healthcare to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

He says numbers continue to trend in a positive direction in Michigan and in northern Michigan.

But doctors still want people to take precaution to prevent a second wave of the virus in the state.

Dr. Santangelo says testing has also increased and says testing of residents in long-term care facilities is critical.

“If there is COVID-19 within a long term care facility, those patients are at particular risk not only for catching it but getting it really severely and dying from COVID-19, so it’s a great idea to test people who live in those long term care facilities, and we weren’t in a place where we could do that a few months ago so it’s great that we’re there now,” said Dr. Santangelo.

Dr. Santangelo says some in person doctor visits have resumed but virtual visits remain an option.