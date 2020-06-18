MTM On The Road: The Haberdashery Filled With Unique Gifts for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day being this Sunday, you may still be struggling to find the perfect gift for your dad.

The Haberdashery in the Grand Traverse Commons is your one-stop shop to find just what he’ll love.

The store has tons of unique gifts from socks and ties to hand-stitched leather goods.

Even if you’re not shopping for Father’s Day, you’ll be sure to find something that makes for a great gift for any man in your life.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Zach, are giving us a live look around and helping out with some gift ideas.