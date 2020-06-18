More Than 19,000 Unemployment Claims Filed in Michigan Last Week

The unemployment crisis continues to impact thousands of people in Michigan each week.

More than 19,000 new initial unemployment claims were filed last week.

That’s down about 8,000 since the previous week.

It’s the least number of claims in a single week since the coronavirus crisis began.

It’s also a far fall from the peak claims filed in the state the week of April 4. That’s when more than 388,000 people in Michigan filed for unemployment benefits.