More Samples Needed for Anti-Abortion Petition

An anti-abortion group’s efforts to get a veto-proof initiative before the state legislature is getting a second chance.

That’s after the Bureau of Elections determined that a 500-signature sample showed not enough signatures gathered appropriately.

The pro-life group Michigan Values Life needs about 340,000 valid voter signatures. They have collected about 380,000.

The bureau said they were going to be about 7,000 short due to duplications and other errors. Now the Board of State Canvassers has decided the bureau should sample 1,600 signatures.

Governor Whitmer had threatened to veto anti-abortion legislation that Republican lawmakers proposed as bills.