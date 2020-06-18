Mio Dollar General Considered Possible Exposure Site for COVID-19

Recent visitors of the Dollar General in Mio are being warned—the store is now considered a possible low-risk exposure site for the coronavirus.

The District Health Department No. 2 says people who visited the Dollar General between 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, should monitor themselves for symptoms, contact their doctor, and consider COVID-19 testing.

And the health department is reminding residents there is free COVID-19 testing available in West Branch on Friday.

Tests will be run at Surline Middle School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s open to anyone with a valid Michigan ID; no appointment or doctor’s note is needed and you do not have to be showing symptoms to be tested.

The alert sent out by the health department is part of health officials’ contact-tracing method for large public facilities.