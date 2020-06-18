Michigan Supreme Court Suspends Downstate Judge

In an update, we’ve learned a downstate judge has been suspended after charges related to a drunk driving incident in Manistee County.

Judge David Parrott was also charged with domestic violence and assault and battery downstate earlier this year.

Court documents show that the judge drove off the road in Manistee County back on Christmas Day of 2018.

The report says he called a tow truck driver, who then called police.

On Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court announced the judge from Romulus had been suspended with pay.