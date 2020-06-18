Michigan Reports 225 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 225 new cases of the coronavirus and 26 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 60,618 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,818 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 60,393 confirmed cases with 5,792 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of June 12, 44,964 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency declaration until July 16.

This enables her to keep intact restrictions and orders that remain after she lifted a stay-at-home policy.

The executive order will allow her to continue taking action to protect Michigan families and workers.

The state of emergency also is the underpinning for orders that make people eligible for unemployment an additional six weeks, pause evictions, and require masks and social distancing during the pandemic.

Locally, visitors of the Dollar General in Mio are being warned-the store is now considered a possible low-risk exposure site for the coronavirus.

District Health Department No. 2 says people who visited the Dollar General between 4 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, should monitor themselves for symptoms, contact their doctor, and consider COVID-19 testing.

And the health department is reminding residents there is free COVID-19 testing available in West Branch on Friday.

Tests will be run at Surline Middle School from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s open to anyone with a valid Michigan ID; no appointment or doctor’s note is needed and you do not have to be showing symptoms to be tested.

The alert sent out by the health department is part of health officials’ contact-tracing method for large public facilities.

Wearing masks has become a part of our daily lives now, and the Oliver Center for the Arts in Frankfort is putting out a challenge to the community to make wearing a mask a little more fun.

Their “Make a Mask, Make a Difference” contest asks people to create a design on a mask-either homemade or store bought.

Some designs so far include embellishments, ink and fabric paint.

The masks must be wearable and functional, as the center will be donating all of them to local front line workers.

The Center for the Arts will be picking a few winners to win a cash prize.

The Labor Department says 1.5 million people applied for unemployment benefits during the week ending June 13. The downward trend in initial claims continues since the peak in March when many businesses closed temporarily because of the pandemic.

States across the country are reopening, but almost half the states have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past two weeks.

For example, in one day there were nearly 2,400 new cases in Arizona.

Nearly 2,800 new cases in Florida and more than 2,600 new cases in Texas.

A bar owner shut down his two bars in San Antonio, Texas after he, his wife, two employees, and at least 10 customers tested positive for COVID-19.

On a positive note, New York-the coronavirus epicenter-reported its lowest daily death toll since the pandemic began,

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s infection rate is lower than 1%.

President Trump says COVID-19 is “dying out” even though cases are surging in some places.

Including in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the president is planning on having a campaign rally this weekend.

The city is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases.

The BOK Center will be giving out masks, hand sanitizer, and checking temperatures before people enter the building. But masks won’t be mandatory and social distancing is unlikely.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.