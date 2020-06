Michigan First State to Surpass 2010 Census Response

The 2020 Census is off to a strong start in Michigan.

The state announced Thursday that Michigan is the first state to surpass its 2010 response on the 2020 Census.

The state says that 67.8% of its population has responded as of Thursday.

In 2010, Michigan finished with a 67.7% response rate and ranked 17th in the nation.

The census is only nine questions and confidential. The results decide where federal funding is sent.