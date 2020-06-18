Men’s Emporium: On the Hunt for the Perfect Father’s Day Gift?

Father’s Day is quickly approaching. If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect Father’s Day gift, there’s a perfect spot in Traverse City called the Men’s Emporium. This quirky, vintage shop opened its doors in December of 2019 and has been serving men in the community for the last several months.

It started when owner, Mike Curths was looking for quality grooming products. He had a hard time locating them so he decided to open his own small shop. As you can imagine, it grew from there. Now he carries vintage men’s clothing, cocktail glasses and shakers, accessories, artwork, etc.

This shop is anything but traditional. Every item here is one of a kind. “My tagline is a close shave and a stiff drink,” says Curths.

Watch the video above to witness Chief Photojournalist Derrick Larr give their signature “beard butter” a test!

