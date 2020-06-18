MDHHS Suspends License of Kalamazoo Youth Facility

The state says its working to suspend the license of a foster care in Kalamazoo after a teenager’s death.

On April 29, a 16-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest at Lakeside for Children.

MDHHS says this happened after he was wrongly restrained by staff. He died two days later.

Investigators say they found 10 violations at the facility, including for rules related to restraint and discipline.

The county prosecutor’s office also says they’re working with the state to determine charges.

The state says they will forbid the use of physical restraints in all of its license and contracted facilities.