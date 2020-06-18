Manistee Organizations Help Feed Community

Several Manistee area organizations are coming together to help grow food for their local food pantries.

The Garden to Pantry program was started by the Armory Youth Project, who already had the raised plant beds for kids to learn more about gardening.

Other organizations like the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club and Faith Covenant Church are helping donate time to water and plant vegetables like squash, cucumbers, and beans.

Once the vegetables are harvested, they will be sent to food pantries for people in need.

“We’re hoping as the COVID pandemic decreases, we’ll be able to get more youth involved in gardening,” said Beth Markowski of the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club. “It’s good for them to learn at an early age how to garden and the benefits of gardening and the benefits of helping other people in their community with providing food. This is probably a time when people really need food more than normal because of the pandemic.”

The groups meet every Tuesday morning at 8 to tend to the garden.