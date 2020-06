Man Shot in Shoulder in Wexford County

A fight led to a man being shot in the shoulder in Wexford County early Thursday.

The sheriff’s office was called out to Liberty Township around 3 a.m.

They say there was a fight between two men.

One of them ended up getting shot in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be O.K.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol was involved.

They are investigating.