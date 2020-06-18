Make a Mask, Make a Difference in Frankfort

Wearing masks has become a part of our daily lives now, and the Oliver Center for the Arts in Frankfort is putting out a challenge to the community to make wearing a mask a little more fun.

Their “Make a Mask, Make a Difference” contest asks people to create a design on a mask—either homemade or store bought.

Some designs so far include embellishments, ink and fabric paint.

“We came up with the idea during the stay at home order,” said Executive Director Mercedes Michalowski. “We were just looking for ways to get our members and our community creative and take their mind off of what’s going on.”

The masks must be wearable and functional, as the center will be donating all of them to local front line workers.

The Center for the Arts will be picking a few winners to win a cash prize.

The deadline for the competition is July 13, and winners will be announced July 20.