LIVE Q&A: Munson Healthcare Doctor Answers COVID-19 Questions

Munson Healthcare is ready to answer your coronavirus questions.

9&10 News’ David Lyden is going to be live streaming a Q&A with Dr. Joe Santangelo.

Email your questions to news@9and10news.com and watch his responses to those questions on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Q&A will be live streamed on Facebook and 9&10 News Plus on the Free SBTV app.