Inland Township Planning Commission Gathers Questions for Gravel Mine

Over the last year Alan Leman has been applying to turn 160 acres of forest into a gravel pit.

Professional geologist, Michael Wilczynski, works to help counties understand federal and local laws that need to be considered when looking to excavate a gravel mine.

“There are state and federal laws that have not been addressed,” said Wilczynski.

On Thursday, the Inland Township Planning Commission went through Alan Leman’s application and specified where it was lacking.

Wilczynski says, “There’s wetland issues, natural springs, the Platte River, some endangered species.”

The Friends of the Platte River says the groundwater of the site directly effects the River. And mining into it for prolonged periods of time could end up sending more pollution into the nearby water.”

“The research hasn’t been done now for over a year to figure out what’s really in the ground and what would be sold,” said Friends for Platte River president, Jim Brouwer.

He says the mine would cause traffic issues at the the intersection of Maple City Highway and Oakley Road.

Brouwer said, “It’s already a dangerous intersection but allowing heavily laden gravel trucks to pull slowly on to Maple City Highway creates a deadly intersection.”

Mr. Leman declines to talk to with us at Thursday’s meeting, but the Planning Commission gave him a lost for points of clarification.

“We hope they’ll recognize that this is not a complete application, which even under the old ordinances was supposed to be complete before it came to a viewing like this,” Brouwer says.

There will be a public hearing scheduled for next month.