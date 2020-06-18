Human Remains Found in Lake County Identified as Missing Man

We have an update on a Lake County man missing for more than two years.

The sheriff confirmed to us that the human remains found at a home in Pleasant Plains Township have been identified as Richard Ashbrook.

Ashbrook was reported missing in February of 2018.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from by family since November of 2017.

Earlier this month Lake County deputies found human remains at a home in Pleasant Plains Township.

They got a tip that led them to the home.

Investigators are now working to determine a cause of death and figure out why the remains were on the property.