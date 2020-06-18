High Water Levels Cause Flooding, Impact Access at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore officials are warning visitors about high lake levels at the park.

They say many beaches are narrow or nonexistent now and stairs leading down to the beaches have been damaged.

Many individual sites at the DH Day Campground near Glen Arbor are flooded and will be closed until they dry out.

South Manitou Island is also impacted. The village has flooded and several roads are impassable.

Beach access stairs in Port Oneida have been damaged and are unusable at Lane Road, Sunset Shores, the Carsten Burfiend farm, and the unnamed road just south of Camp Leelanau-Kohahna.