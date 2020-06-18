GTPulse: Local Photographers Open Nationwide Contest For Engaged Couples

Being able to combine work, travel and love may seem like an impossible dream, but it’s one that Sarah Armstrong and Don Highway are making a reality with photography company Exposures By Rah. The couple work and travel together and now they’ll be able to combine their love for both. They’ve just bought a trailer to trek all over the lower 48 and preserve moments in wedding bliss.

“During the pandemic, I decided to focus efforts on booking weddings throughout the continental United States. In order to cut hotel and Airbnb costs, we decided to incorporate our love of traveling, camping and the outdoors into this next part of our journey by purchasing our new truck bed camper.”

Being a traveling wedding photographer can be expensive for a client, and camping is something that Sarah and Don have enjoyed before they began working together.















“So I grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan and I moved to Traverse City in 2006. I purchased a home in Interlochen in 2013,” Sarah said.

Don grew up in Interlochen and went down to Florida after high school to live with his sister, He worked at Disney and a few golf courses before returning home.

“Came back up here because I love hunting and fishing too much to live in central Florida.”

Sarah spent 10 years working in the marketing department at the Record Eagle before transitioning to becoming an independent photographer. When Don moved back home, he met Sarah at the National Cherry Festival.

“One of my best friends at the time was shooting with her and I ran into them.”

Don eventually left his job to work with Sarah and working together as a couple has proved to be a fun and rewarding experience for both of them. Not only do they understand how to capture the love of a client couple through the perspective of a couple in love themselves, they know how to support each other on the job too.

“He can look across the room and be able to tell by the look on my face if I need a new battery,” she said.

The trailer is a new aspect to their business. They just purchased it last week from an older couple who had only used it once before keeping it pristine and tucked away in a garage. Even though they’ve only had the trailer for a week, they’ve already camped out on Torch Lake with it.

Their first wedding they’re taking the trailer to will be just outside of Portland, Oregon this fall, but if you’re interested in having the couple photograph your wedding, they’re accepting submissions for a contest where selected winners will receive free photography packages.

All the submission requires is the couple’s names, the date and location of their wedding, and why they want to win.

“We honestly just wanted some good excuses to use our new camper and pass the savings of travel costs on to our clients. Whether it’s here in Michigan or anywhere else, we are just happy to be together, living out our love of the outdoors with our doggie Clover, and photographing people in love,” Sarah said.

Sarah and Don get inquiries from around the world from couples planning their wedding.

“We’ve got inquiries for weddings at Disney, everywhere from New York to California to Paris and Milan.”

Although they’re willing to travel worldwide, this particular contest is limited to the United States. To enter, all couples have to do is submit their information to www.traversecityphoto.com/wedding-contest before the deadline on June 30th.

After a long quarantine, Sarah and Don are ready to get back to work and they’re excited for the happiness the winning couples will enjoy, and also for the opportunity to stretch their legs in their new digs. The first half of 2020 might have been spent at home, but the second half will be spent on the road surrounded by love and adventure.

To stay updated on stories like these, join the newsletter community.