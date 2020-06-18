Great Lakes Children’s Museum Virtual Summer Programs

The Great Lakes Children’s Museum in Traverse City is known for its hands-on approach and connection to the community. With the ongoing pandemic, they’ve had to get creative with how they enable people to experience the world around them since their exhibits are still closed.

Over the last few months, the museum has provided virtual resources for kids and parents including science projects, crafts, even LIVE Zoom sessions that enable continued learning opportunities.

With summer just around the corner, these virtual opportunities are planned to continue with different topics happening throughout the week.

Impact Manager for Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Tom Maynard says right now the virtual programs are free.

For more information about the upcoming virtual events with the Great Lakes Children’s Museum click here.