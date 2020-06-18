Governor Whitmer Coronavirus Town Hall

On Thursday evening, 9&10 News and other northern Michigan stations hosted Governor Gretchen Whitmer for a coronavirus town hall.

Governor Whitmer answered your questions live along with Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

One of the topics addressed the most was unemployment claims.

She said 92% of those eligible have received payments totaling $11.4 billion. However, fraud has slowed down getting payments to the other 8%.

Governor Whitmer also said federal funding will be crucial for the state to recover from its lost revenues.

