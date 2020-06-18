Gov. Whitmer Extends State of Emergency Until July 16

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency declaration until July 16.

This enables her to keep intact restrictions and orders that remain after she lifted a stay-at-home policy.

The executive order will allow her to continue taking action to protect Michigan families and workers.

The state of emergency also is the underpinning for orders that make people eligible for unemployment an additional six weeks, pause evictions, and require masks and social distancing during the pandemic.

“The aggressive measures we took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to flatten the curve, but there is still more to be done to prevent a second wave,” Governor Whitmer said. “We owe it to the heroes on the front lines to keep doing our part by wearing a mask when in public and practicing social distancing. Now is not the time to get complacent. We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave.”