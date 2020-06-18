Ferris State University to Move UICA to New Building

Ferris State University says it’s forced to make major changes to balance its budget for the next school year.

Ferris’ 2020-21 tuition rates include an average undergrad increase of 3.4%.

They’ve also had to shrink their budget for things like room and board.

They will also sell their Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts building in Grand Rapids.

The gallery will relocate a few blocks into a Kendall College of Art and Design building.

They hope to be in the new building by next spring.