Excerpts of Bolton’s Book Say Impeachment Inquiry Should Have Looked Beyond Ukraine

Excerpts from former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s new book say President Trump explicitly linked military aid to Ukraine to investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden.

But the president is hitting back at those claims.

In Bolton’s new book ”The Room Where it Happened,” Bolton says the House impeachment inquiry should have looked beyond Ukraine to other investigations.

The book also details situations in which the president favored dictators that he liked, citing cases involving China and Turkey.

But White House Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany says the claims are baseless and the book shares classified information.

“Former National Security Advisor John Bolton should know all too well that it’s unacceptable to have highly classified information from the government of the United States in a book that will be published. It’s unacceptable. It has not gone through the review process,” she said.

The Department of Justice took action Wednesday by filing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block publication of the book.